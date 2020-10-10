In his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Beau Hossler hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his round tied for 62nd at 7 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 18 under; Adam Hadwin and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Michael Gligic, Joseph Bramlett, Patrick Cantlay, Kevin Na, Austin Cook, Brandt Snedeker, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 4th at 15 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Hossler chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Hossler at 1 under for the round.

Hossler tee shot went 256 yards to the left rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hossler to 1 over for the round.

Hossler got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 2 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Hossler his second shot went 11 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 4 over for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Hossler hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Hossler's 108 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hossler to 2 over for the round.