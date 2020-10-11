-
Austin Cook shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Austin Cook sticks tee shot to set up birdie at Shriners
In the third round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Austin Cook lands his 213-yard tee shot 7 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Austin Cook hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. Cook finished his day tied for 3rd at 18 under with Matthew Wolff, Wyndham Clark, and Brian Harman; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 20 under; and Kevin Na and Will Zalatoris are tied for 7th at 17 under.
On the par-4 first, Cook's 139 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Cook had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 ninth, Cook chipped in his third shot from 21 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Cook to 4 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Cook hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 12th. This moved Cook to 3 under for the round.
