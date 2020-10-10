In his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Andrew Putnam hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his round tied for 36th at 11 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 18 under; Adam Hadwin and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Brandt Snedeker is in 4th at 15 under.

Putnam got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 1 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Putnam hit an approach shot from 114 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Putnam's 146 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Putnam to 2 under for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Putnam chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Putnam had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Putnam to 4 under for the round.

Putnam got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 3 under for the round.