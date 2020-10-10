In his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Andrew Landry hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Landry finished his day tied for 19th at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 20 under; Matthew Wolff, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Kevin Na and Will Zalatoris are tied for 7th at 17 under.

Landry got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Landry's 163 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Landry had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Landry's 153 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Landry chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Landry had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 4 under for the round.