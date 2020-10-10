In his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Adam Schenk hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his round tied for 36th at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 18 under; Adam Hadwin and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Michael Gligic, Joseph Bramlett, Patrick Cantlay, Kevin Na, Austin Cook, Brandt Snedeker, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 4th at 15 under.

On the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to even-par for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to even for the round.

At the 448-yard par-4 11th, Schenk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to even-par for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Schenk hit his tee shot 295 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Schenk hit an approach shot from 184 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Schenk's 147 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 4 under for the round.