-
-
Strong putting brings Adam Hadwin a 9-under 62 in round three of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
-
October 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 10, 2020
-
Highlights
Adam Hadwin navigates No.1 for birdie at Shriners
In the third round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Adam Hadwin lands his 115-yard approach 12 feet from the cup at the par-4 1st hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Adam Hadwin hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadwin finished his round in 1st at 16 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 15 under; and Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Peter Malnati, Si Woo Kim, Austin Cook, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Adam Hadwin had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Adam Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Hadwin's 150 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Hadwin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 5 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Hadwin hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 6 under for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Hadwin chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hadwin to 7 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.