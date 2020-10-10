Adam Hadwin hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadwin finished his round in 1st at 16 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 15 under; and Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Peter Malnati, Si Woo Kim, Austin Cook, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Adam Hadwin had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Adam Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Hadwin's 150 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Hadwin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 5 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Hadwin hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 6 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Hadwin chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hadwin to 7 under for the round.