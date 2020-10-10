-
Abraham Ancer putts himself to a 6-under 65 in third round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Abraham Ancer’s tight approach leads to birdie at Shriners
In the third round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Abraham Ancer lands his 46-yard approach 4 feet from the cup at the par-5 13th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Abraham Ancer hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ancer finished his day tied for 9th at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 20 under; Matthew Wolff, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Kevin Na and Will Zalatoris are tied for 7th at 17 under.
On the par-4 first, Abraham Ancer's 84 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Abraham Ancer to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Ancer had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Ancer's tee shot went 245 yards to the fringe and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Ancer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.
At the 448-yard par-4 11th, Ancer reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Ancer at 3 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Ancer chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 4 under for the round.
After a 258 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Ancer chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 5 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 6 under for the round.
