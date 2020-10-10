In his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Abraham Ancer hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ancer finished his day tied for 9th at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 20 under; Matthew Wolff, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Kevin Na and Will Zalatoris are tied for 7th at 17 under.

On the par-4 first, Abraham Ancer's 84 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Abraham Ancer to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Ancer had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Ancer's tee shot went 245 yards to the fringe and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Ancer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.

At the 448-yard par-4 11th, Ancer reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Ancer at 3 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Ancer chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 4 under for the round.

After a 258 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Ancer chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 5 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 6 under for the round.