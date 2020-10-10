-
Zach Johnson shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Zach Johnson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 26th at 9 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, Peter Malnati, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 6th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sungjae Im, Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley are tied for 7th at 12 under.
On the par-4 10th, Johnson's 139 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Johnson's tee shot went 180 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
