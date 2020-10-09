In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Zac Blair hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Blair finished his round tied for 99th at 3 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; Brian Harman and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Blair's 143 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Blair's tee shot went 177 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Blair hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Blair had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Blair to 2 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Blair hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to 3 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Blair reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to 4 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Blair's tee shot went 163 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.