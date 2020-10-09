Xinjun Zhang hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Zhang finished his round tied for 40th at 6 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, Nate Lashley, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Michael Gligic, Cameron Tringale, Chez Reavie, Bronson Burgoon, Justin Suh, and Kevin Na are tied for 8th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Zhang had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zhang to 1 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Zhang chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to 2 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Zhang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zhang to 3 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 420-yard par-4 10th, Zhang chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Zhang to 2 under for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Zhang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zhang to 1 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Zhang chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Zhang hit his tee shot 288 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Zhang to 3 under for the round.