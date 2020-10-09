Wyndham Clark hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Clark finished his round tied for 6th at 12 under with Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau is in 5th at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Clark had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Clark hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Clark's 131 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Clark to 4 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 5 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 6 under for the round.

Clark hit his tee at the green on the 168-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Clark to 7 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 8 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Clark hit his 199 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Clark to 9 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Clark's tee shot went 178 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 8 under for the round.