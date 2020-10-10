-
-
Will Zalatoris delivers a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the second at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
-
October 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 09, 2020
In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Will Zalatoris hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Zalatoris finished his day tied for 17th at 10 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, Peter Malnati, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 6th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sungjae Im, Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley are tied for 7th at 12 under.
At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Will Zalatoris hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Will Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Zalatoris reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Zalatoris at 2 under for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Zalatoris hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Zalatoris had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Zalatoris to 3 under for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 4 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Zalatoris had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Zalatoris to 5 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Zalatoris hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Zalatoris to 6 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 7 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.