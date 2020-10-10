In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Will Zalatoris hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Zalatoris finished his day tied for 17th at 10 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, Peter Malnati, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 6th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sungjae Im, Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley are tied for 7th at 12 under.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Will Zalatoris hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Will Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Zalatoris reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Zalatoris at 2 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Zalatoris hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Zalatoris had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Zalatoris to 3 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 4 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Zalatoris had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Zalatoris to 5 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Zalatoris hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Zalatoris to 6 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 7 under for the round.