In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Will Gordon hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Gordon finished his round tied for 27th at 6 under; Martin Laird is in 1st at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under; and James Hahn and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Will Gordon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Will Gordon to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Gordon hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Gordon to 3 over for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Gordon hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 2 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Gordon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 1 over for the round.

At the 420-yard par-4 10th, Gordon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gordon to 2 over for the round.

At the 606-yard par-5 13th, Gordon got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 9 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Gordon to 2 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Gordon hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Gordon to 2 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Gordon chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Gordon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gordon to even-par for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Gordon hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.

At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Gordon reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and put Gordon at 2 under for the round.