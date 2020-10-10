-
-
Webb Simpson shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
-
October 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 09, 2020
-
Highlights
Webb Simpson drives green to set up birdie at Shriners
In the second round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Webb Simpson lands his 277-yard tee shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-4 15th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Webb Simpson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his round tied for 50th at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 5th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Stewart Cink, Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, and Nate Lashley are tied for 6th at 12 under.
On the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Simpson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Simpson hit his tee shot 277 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Simpson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Simpson to 5 under for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 444-yard par-4 18th, Simpson chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.