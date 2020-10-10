-
-
Vaughn Taylor shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
-
October 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 09, 2020
In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Vaughn Taylor hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 67th at 6 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, Peter Malnati, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 6th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sungjae Im, Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley are tied for 7th at 12 under.
Taylor got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Taylor hit his tee shot 281 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Taylor hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third. This moved Taylor to even for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.