Tyler McCumber finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
-
October 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Tyler McCumber hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. McCumber finished his round tied for 139th at 3 over; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia, Stewart Cink, Nate Lashley, James Hahn, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Sepp Straka, Emiliano Grillo, Harold Varner III, Michael Gligic, Cameron Tringale, Bronson Burgoon, Chez Reavie, and Kevin Na are tied for 8th at 10 under.
On his tee stroke on the 448-yard par-4 11th, McCumber went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved McCumber to 2 over for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, McCumber reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCumber to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, McCumber's 104 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to even-par for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McCumber hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 408-yard par-4 first. This moved McCumber to 1 over for the round.
After a 338 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, McCumber chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to even for the round.
