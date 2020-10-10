Tyler Duncan hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 81st at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, Peter Malnati, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 6th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sungjae Im, Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley are tied for 7th at 12 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Duncan hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 382-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Duncan hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Duncan had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Duncan chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Duncan chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Duncan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.