Troy Merritt hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 40th at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, Peter Malnati, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 6th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sungjae Im, Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley are tied for 7th at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Merritt had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Merritt's 136 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Merritt's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Merritt had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Merritt's tee shot went 172 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Merritt's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Merritt hit his 119 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Merritt hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 6 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 5 under for the round.