Tom Lewis posts bogey-free 4-under 67 l in the second round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Tom Lewis hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and finished the round bogey free. Lewis finished his round tied for 24th at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, Nate Lashley, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Michael Gligic, Cameron Tringale, Chez Reavie, Bronson Burgoon, and Kevin Na are tied for 8th at 10 under.
After a 316 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Tom Lewis chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tom Lewis to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Lewis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lewis to 2 under for the round.
At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Lewis hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to 3 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Lewis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to 4 under for the round.
