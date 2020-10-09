In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Tom Hoge hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 21st at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 11 under.

On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hoge's 105 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hoge had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Hoge hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Hoge's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Hoge chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Hoge hit his 223 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Hoge to 6 under for the round.