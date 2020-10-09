Ted Potter, Jr. hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his round tied for 33rd at 6 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 6th at 11 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Potter, Jr. sank his approach from 118 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Potter, Jr. had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 3 under for the round.

At the 492-yard par-4 third, Potter, Jr. got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Potter, Jr. to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Potter, Jr. hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 seventh. This moved Potter, Jr. to 3 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Potter, Jr. chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 4 under for the round.

At the 420-yard par-4 10th, Potter, Jr. got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Potter, Jr. to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Potter, Jr.'s 140 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 4 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Potter, Jr. chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 5 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Potter, Jr. had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Potter, Jr. to 6 under for the round.