Talor Gooch hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his round tied for 101st at 3 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 5th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sergio Garcia, Stewart Cink, James Hahn, and Nate Lashley are tied for 6th at 12 under.

At the 420-yard par-4 10th, Gooch got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Gooch reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to even for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Gooch chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Gooch reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Gooch reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to even-par for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Gooch's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Gooch had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gooch to even for the round.