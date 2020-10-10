In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Sungjae Im hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Im finished his round tied for 6th at 12 under with Wyndham Clark, Peter Malnati, Stewart Cink, Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, and Nate Lashley; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau is in 5th at 13 under.

On the par-4 11th, Im's 137 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Im had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Im to 3 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Im's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Im's 154 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Im hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 5 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 6 under for the round.

At the par-5 ninth, Im chipped in his third shot from 12 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Im to 8 under for the round.