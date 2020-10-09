Sung Kang hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Kang finished his round tied for 23rd at 9 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 5th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sungjae Im, Peter Malnati, Stewart Cink, Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, and Nate Lashley are tied for 6th at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Kang had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 12th, Kang reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Kang at 2 under for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Kang chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Kang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kang to 4 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Kang hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kang to 5 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Kang's 141 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 7 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Kang hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 third. This moved Kang to 6 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Kang's tee shot went 179 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 6 under for the round.