Stewart Cink putts himself to a 8-under 63 in second round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Stewart Cink hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cink finished his round tied for 3rd at 12 under with Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, and Nate Lashley; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 11 under.
At the 442-yard par-4 12th, Stewart Cink reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Stewart Cink at 1 under for the round.
Cink missed the green on his first shot on the 168-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 3 under for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 6 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Cink's 159 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 6 under for the round.
