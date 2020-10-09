Spencer Levin hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Levin finished his round tied for 134th at 1 over; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia, Stewart Cink, Nate Lashley, James Hahn, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Sepp Straka, Emiliano Grillo, Harold Varner III, Brian Harman, Michael Gligic, Cameron Tringale, Bronson Burgoon, Chez Reavie, and Kevin Na are tied for 8th at 10 under.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th, Levin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Levin to 1 over for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Levin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Levin to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Levin had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Levin to 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Levin hit his tee shot 283 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Levin to 2 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Levin hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Levin to 3 under for the round.

Levin got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Levin to 2 under for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Levin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Levin to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Levin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Levin to 3 under for the round.