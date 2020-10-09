Si Woo Kim hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 32nd at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 5th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Kim had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Kim hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 4 under for the round.

At the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Kim hit his 213 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.