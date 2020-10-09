-
-
Sergio Garcia delivers a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the second at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
-
October 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 09, 2020
-
Highlights
Sergio Garcia gets up-and-down for birdie at Shriners
In the second round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Sergio Garcia gets up-and-down from just off the green to make birdie at the par-5 9th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Sergio Garcia hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Garcia finished his round tied for 3rd at 12 under with Nate Lashley and James Hahn; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 6th at 11 under.
On the par-4 11th, Sergio Garcia's 125 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sergio Garcia to 1 under for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Garcia chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.
After a 271 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Garcia chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 3 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Garcia had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garcia to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Garcia chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Garcia to 6 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Garcia reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 7 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.