  • Sergio Garcia delivers a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the second at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Sergio Garcia gets up-and-down from just off the green to make birdie at the par-5 9th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Sergio Garcia gets up-and-down for birdie at Shriners

    In the second round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Sergio Garcia gets up-and-down from just off the green to make birdie at the par-5 9th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.