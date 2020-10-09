In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Sepp Straka hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Straka finished his round tied for 10th at 11 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Brian Harman and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 13 under; and Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the par-4 11th, Straka's 131 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Straka had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Straka's 99 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Straka had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Straka to 7 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Straka hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved Straka to 6 under for the round.

Straka got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Straka to 5 under for the round.