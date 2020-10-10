In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Sebastián Muñoz hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 56th at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, Peter Malnati, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 6th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sungjae Im, Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley are tied for 7th at 12 under.

On the par-4 12th, Muñoz's 126 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Muñoz hit his tee shot 286 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Muñoz had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 4 under for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Muñoz hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 5 under for the round.

At the sixth, 430-yard par-4, Muñoz hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Muñoz to 4 under for the round.