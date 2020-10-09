Sean O'Hair hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. O'Hair finished his round tied for 56th at 4 under; James Hahn, Patrick Cantlay, and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 12 under; Stewart Cink and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 10 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Sergio Garcia, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 6th at 9 under.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th, O'Hair had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to 1 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, O'Hair had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved O'Hair to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, O'Hair had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 196-yard par-3 17th, O'Hair missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left O'Hair to 1 under for the round.

O'Hair got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to even-par for the round.

O'Hair's tee shot went 172 yards to the native area and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 197-yard par-3 fifth. This moved O'Hair to 1 over for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 sixth, O'Hair got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved O'Hair to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, O'Hair's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved O'Hair to even for the round.