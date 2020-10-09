Scottie Scheffler hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his round tied for 40th at 6 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, Nate Lashley, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Michael Gligic, Cameron Tringale, Chez Reavie, Bronson Burgoon, Justin Suh, and Kevin Na are tied for 8th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Scheffler had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Scheffler's 98 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Scheffler's tee shot went 174 yards to the fringe and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Scheffler had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Scheffler had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

After a 336 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Scheffler hit his tee shot 280 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 196-yard par-3 17th, Scheffler missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Scheffler to 4 under for the round.