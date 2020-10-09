  • Scottie Scheffler shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Scottie Scheffler sinks an 18-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Scottie Scheffler rolls in birdie putt at Shriners

    In the opening round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Scottie Scheffler sinks an 18-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 18th hole.