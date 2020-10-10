-
Scott Stallings shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Stallings hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 99th at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, Peter Malnati, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 6th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sungjae Im, Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley are tied for 7th at 12 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Stallings had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Stallings's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.
Stallings tee shot went 190 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Stallings to 1 under for the round.
At the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Stallings got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 9 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Stallings to 1 under for the round.
