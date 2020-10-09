-
-
Scott Piercy shoots 6-under 65 in round two of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
-
October 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 09, 2020
Scott Piercy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 23rd at 9 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 5th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sungjae Im, Peter Malnati, Stewart Cink, Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, and Nate Lashley are tied for 6th at 12 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Piercy had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Piercy's 131 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Piercy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Piercy hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 4 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Piercy to 5 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Piercy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Piercy to 6 under for the round.
At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Piercy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Piercy to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Piercy had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 6 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.