In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Scott Harrington hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Harrington finished his round tied for 27th at 6 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; James Hahn and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Sergio Garcia is in 5th at 11 under.

Harrington got a double bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Harrington to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Harrington's 108 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.

At the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Harrington got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Harrington to 3 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Harrington reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 2 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Harrington hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Native Area. He eventually got on the green in 4 and had a one-putt bogey, bringing Harrington to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Harrington had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harrington to 2 over for the round.