Scott Brown posts bogey-free 5-under 66 l in the second round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Brown hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and finished the round bogey free. Brown finished his round tied for 128th at even par; James Hahn, Patrick Cantlay, and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 12 under; Stewart Cink and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 10 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Sergio Garcia, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 6th at 9 under.
At the par-5 13th, Scott Brown chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Scott Brown to 1 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Brown hit his tee shot 285 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Brown had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brown to 3 under for the round.
Brown hit his tee at the green on the 197-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Brown to 4 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Brown had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brown to 5 under for the round.
