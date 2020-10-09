Satoshi Kodaira hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Kodaira finished his round tied for 127th at even par; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 6th at 11 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Kodaira had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Kodaira's 153 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kodaira had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kodaira to 3 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Kodaira's tee shot went 190 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Kodaira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Kodaira hit his 129 yard approach to 1 foot, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kodaira to 4 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Kodaira's his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

Kodaira hit his tee at the green on the 196-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 45-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.