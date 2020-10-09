Sam Ryder hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ryder finished his round tied for 54th at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, Nate Lashley, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Michael Gligic, Cameron Tringale, Chez Reavie, Bronson Burgoon, and Kevin Na are tied for 8th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Sam Ryder had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sam Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to even for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Ryder to 4 under for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Ryder's 108 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Ryder hit his 229 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Ryder to 7 under for the round.