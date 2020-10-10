In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Sam Burns hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burns finished his day tied for 26th at 9 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, Peter Malnati, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 6th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sungjae Im, Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley are tied for 7th at 12 under.

Sam Burns got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sam Burns to 1 over for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Burns hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to even-par for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Burns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Burns's 100 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Burns chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Burns hit his tee shot 300 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to 5 under for the round.