Ryan Palmer hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his round tied for 11th at 9 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia, Stewart Cink, Nate Lashley, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 11 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Palmer had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 2 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Palmer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Palmer to 4 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Palmer hit his tee shot 277 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Palmer to 6 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Palmer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Palmer to 7 under for the round.