-
-
Ryan Palmer shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
-
October 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 09, 2020
-
Highlights
Ryan Palmer uses nice approach to set up birdie at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Ryan Palmer lands his 128-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Ryan Palmer hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his round tied for 11th at 9 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia, Stewart Cink, Nate Lashley, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 11 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Palmer had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.
On the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.
On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 2 under for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Palmer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Palmer to 4 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Palmer hit his tee shot 277 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Palmer to 6 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Palmer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Palmer to 7 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.