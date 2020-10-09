  • Ryan Palmer shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Ryan Palmer lands his 128-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Ryan Palmer uses nice approach to set up birdie at Shriners

    In the opening round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Ryan Palmer lands his 128-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.