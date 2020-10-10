-
Ryan Armour shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Ryan Armour hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Armour finished his round tied for 121st at 1 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 5th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sergio Garcia, Stewart Cink, James Hahn, and Nate Lashley are tied for 6th at 12 under.
On the 420-yard par-4 10th, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Armour hit an approach shot from 104 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to even for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Armour's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Armour hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to even-par for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Armour chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Armour reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to even for the round.
