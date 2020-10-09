Russell Knox hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Knox finished his round tied for 42nd at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; James Hahn and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Sergio Garcia is in 5th at 11 under.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Knox had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to even for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Knox chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Knox's 134 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Knox hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Knox had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Knox had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Knox to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Knox's 138 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Knox to 4 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Knox chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 5 under for the round.