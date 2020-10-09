Russell Henley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Henley finished his day tied for 40th at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, Peter Malnati, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 6th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sungjae Im, Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley are tied for 7th at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Russell Henley had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Russell Henley to 1 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Henley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Henley's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Henley chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Henley hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 4 under for the round.