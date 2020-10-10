In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Rory Sabbatini hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 26th at 9 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, Peter Malnati, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 6th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sungjae Im, Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley are tied for 7th at 12 under.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Sabbatini hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Sabbatini hit his tee shot 298 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

Sabbatini tee shot went 153 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Sabbatini's 100 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 4 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 5 under for the round.

Sabbatini tee shot went 192 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Sabbatini to 4 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 5 under for the round.