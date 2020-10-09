-
-
Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Robby Shelton in the second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
-
October 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 09, 2020
In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Robby Shelton hit 11 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Shelton finished his round tied for 30th at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; Brian Harman and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley are tied for 5th at 12 under.
After a 249 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Robby Shelton chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Robby Shelton to 1 under for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Shelton hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Shelton's 169 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 3 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Shelton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.