Rob Oppenheim hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Oppenheim finished his day tied for 56th at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, Peter Malnati, and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 14 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 6th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sungjae Im, Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley are tied for 7th at 12 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 first, Oppenheim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Oppenheim to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Oppenheim missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Oppenheim to 1 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Oppenheim hit an approach shot from 231 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.

Oppenheim tee shot went 176 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Oppenheim to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 16th, Oppenheim hit his 99 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.

Oppenheim got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oppenheim to even for the round.