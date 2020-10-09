In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Rickie Fowler hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his round tied for 111th at 1 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; James Hahn and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Sergio Garcia is in 5th at 11 under.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Fowler's 126 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 3 over for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Fowler hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 2 over for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Fowler chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 over for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Fowler's his second shot went 8 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Fowler got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Fowler to 3 over for the round.