Rickie Fowler shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 09, 2020
Highlights
Rickie Fowler sticks approach to set up birdie at Shriners
In the second round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Rickie Fowler hits his 62-yard approach 2 feet from the cup at the par-4 7th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Rickie Fowler hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his round tied for 111th at 1 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; James Hahn and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Sergio Garcia is in 5th at 11 under.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Fowler's 126 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 3 over for the round.
At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Fowler hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 2 over for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Fowler chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 over for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Fowler's his second shot went 8 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Fowler got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Fowler to 3 over for the round.
