  • Rickie Fowler shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Rickie Fowler hits his 62-yard approach 2 feet from the cup at the par-4 7th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Rickie Fowler sticks approach to set up birdie at Shriners

    In the second round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Rickie Fowler hits his 62-yard approach 2 feet from the cup at the par-4 7th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.