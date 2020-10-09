Richy Werenski hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Werenski finished his round tied for 127th at even par; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 6th at 11 under.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Werenski to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Werenski hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Werenski to 3 over for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Werenski's tee shot went 171 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Werenski had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 3 over for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Werenski chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 2 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Werenski's tee shot went 151 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Werenski chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 2 over for the round.