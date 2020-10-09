Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cabrera Bello finished his round tied for 38th at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 13 under; Martin Laird and James Hahn are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Sergio Garcia and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Rafa Cabrera Bello had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rafa Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Cabrera Bello hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Cabrera Bello hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to even for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Cabrera Bello hit his tee shot 286 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Cabrera Bello had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cabrera Bello to 3 under for the round.