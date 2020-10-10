In his second round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Peter Malnati hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Malnati finished his day tied for 1st at 14 under with Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook; Bryson DeChambeau is in 6th at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark, Sungjae Im, Sergio Garcia, James Hahn, Stewart Cink, and Nate Lashley are tied for 7th at 12 under.

On the par-4 10th, Peter Malnati's 134 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Peter Malnati to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Malnati had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Malnati chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Malnati chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Malnati's 110 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Malnati had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Malnati chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Malnati to 7 under for the round.